SVF Investment Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:SVFAU) Lock-Up Period Will End on July 7th

SVF Investment’s (OTCMKTS:SVFAU) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, July 7th. SVF Investment had issued 52,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 8th. The total size of the offering was $525,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

OTCMKTS SVFAU opened at $10.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.26. SVF Investment has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $15.05.

Get SVF Investment alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVFAU. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in SVF Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in SVF Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new position in SVF Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in SVF Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in SVF Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000.

SVF Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Gazelle Opportunities I (Cayman) Corp. SVF Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for SVF Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVF Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.