SVB Leerink Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Health Catalyst in a report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.35) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.37). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Health Catalyst’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.24) EPS.

HCAT has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

HCAT opened at $56.51 on Friday. Health Catalyst has a 1-year low of $28.60 and a 1-year high of $59.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.35.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.08% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Health Catalyst news, President James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 3,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $193,795.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 133,828 shares in the company, valued at $7,561,282. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jason Alger sold 6,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $315,491.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,187 shares in the company, valued at $860,553.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 226,912 shares of company stock worth $12,167,070. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.0% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 222.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 44,672 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 72.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 37,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 15,557 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 19.6% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 741,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,697,000 after purchasing an additional 121,645 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

