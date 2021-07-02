SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Receives $586.43 Average Target Price from Analysts

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $586.43.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SIVB shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $564.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $571.01. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $199.70 and a 52 week high of $608.84. The company has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.06.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 28.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total value of $72,932.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,461.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total value of $242,794.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,326.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,337 shares of company stock worth $5,404,025. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 17.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 10.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

