Susquehanna Boosts Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $230.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price upped by Susquehanna from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TXN. Cascend Securities raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $191.80.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $190.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $125.02 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.33.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.1% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.0% during the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

