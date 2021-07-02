SUN Hits 24-Hour Volume of $24.10 Million (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. SUN has a market capitalization of $152,338.63 and approximately $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SUN has traded 99.9% lower against the dollar. One SUN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001925 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00045039 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00128502 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.87 or 0.00167758 BTC.
- Egoras (EGR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000165 BTC.
- SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
- Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,369.30 or 1.00203862 BTC.
- Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002948 BTC.
About SUN
According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “
SUN Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
