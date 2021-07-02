Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.02

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$18.02 and last traded at C$18.01, with a volume of 291859 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.77.

SMU.UN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$16.43.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.86%.

About Summit Industrial Income REIT

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

