Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 71.9% from the May 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

SUBCY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Subsea 7 to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. SEB Equities upgraded Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Subsea 7 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Get Subsea 7 alerts:

Shares of Subsea 7 stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. Subsea 7 has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $11.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.12.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Subsea 7 had a negative net margin of 28.37% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $996.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Subsea 7 will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.