Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.76

Shares of Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.76 and traded as high as $10.02. Subaru shares last traded at $9.89, with a volume of 48,116 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FUJHY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Subaru from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Subaru from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components; airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and components; industrial product parts and agricultural transmissions; forging parts of automobile and industrial machinery; and engines, sheet metal repair parts, and remanufactured transmissions.

