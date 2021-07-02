Streamr Hits Market Cap of $101.48 Million (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 2nd. In the last week, Streamr has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One Streamr coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000339 BTC on major exchanges. Streamr has a market capitalization of $101.48 million and approximately $15.85 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00053375 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003244 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00018050 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $230.80 or 0.00686556 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000331 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About Streamr

Streamr is a coin. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 coins and its circulating supply is 891,072,680 coins. Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Buying and Selling Streamr

