Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $187.77 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) will announce sales of $187.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $189.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $186.40 million. Stoneridge posted sales of $99.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full-year sales of $775.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $770.08 million to $780.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $855.80 million, with estimates ranging from $845.10 million to $866.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Stoneridge.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.82 million. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on SRI shares. Barrington Research upgraded Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of SRI opened at $29.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $802.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.74. Stoneridge has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $38.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stoneridge during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Stoneridge during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Stoneridge by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stoneridge during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Stoneridge by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

