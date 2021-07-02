Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Takes $1.22 Million Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in CF Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 51,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in CF Industries by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in CF Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 23,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.58.

In other news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,944,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 32,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $1,724,717.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 98,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,432.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 123,025 shares of company stock valued at $6,656,945 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CF traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,542. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.20. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $57.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 7.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

