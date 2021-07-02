Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 54.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PRU traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,029. The firm has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.24. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.83 and a 52 week high of $109.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.69.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

