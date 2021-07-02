Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on View (NASDAQ:VIEW)

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 741 put options on the company. This is an increase of 850% compared to the typical daily volume of 78 put options.

VIEW traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.71. 30,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,370,458. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a current ratio of 12.79. View has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.31.

View (NASDAQ:VIEW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.81 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that View will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VIEW shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of View in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of View in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of View in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of View in the 1st quarter valued at $39,227,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in View in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in View in the 1st quarter worth $380,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in View in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in View during the 1st quarter worth about $396,000. 43.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

