Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 1,021 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,723% compared to the average volume of 56 call options.

HCSG traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,553. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.41. Healthcare Services Group has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $35.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.85.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $407.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.12 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.207 dividend. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 62.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $147,000.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

