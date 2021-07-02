Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Safeguard Scientifics Call Options (NYSE:SFE)

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 760 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,018% compared to the typical volume of 68 call options.

NYSE:SFE traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.77. 1,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,242. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.93. Safeguard Scientifics has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.86 million, a PE ratio of -39.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Safeguard Scientifics alerts:

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The asset manager reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 276.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Safeguard Scientifics in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Safeguard Scientifics in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.