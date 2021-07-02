Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Safeguard Scientifics Call Options (NYSE:SFE)

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 760 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,018% compared to the typical volume of 68 call options.
NYSE:SFE traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.77. 1,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,242. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.93. Safeguard Scientifics has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.86 million, a PE ratio of -39.20 and a beta of 1.13.
Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The asset manager reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.
About Safeguard Scientifics
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.
