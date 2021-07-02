Stipend 1-Day Volume Tops $190.00 (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. One Stipend coin can currently be bought for $0.0772 or 0.00000234 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stipend has traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar. Stipend has a market cap of $970,385.68 and approximately $190.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stipend alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,006.03 or 0.99969262 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00032331 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.37 or 0.00397905 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.60 or 0.00946809 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007917 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.61 or 0.00395590 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005956 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004584 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00052650 BTC.

Stipend Profile

Stipend (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,572,209 coins. The official website for Stipend is stipend.me . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Stipend Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stipend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stipend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.