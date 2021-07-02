Stifel Nicolaus Raises Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Price Target to C$5.00

Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRLFF opened at $2.90 on Monday. Cardinal Energy has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.59.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

