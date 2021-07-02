Stifel Nicolaus Increases International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Price Target to C$9.25

International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.50 to C$9.25 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their price target on International Petroleum from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of International Petroleum stock opened at $4.65 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.94. International Petroleum has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $4.80.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds interests in a portfolio of oil and gas assets located in Canada, Malaysia, and France. As at December 31, 2020, it had a proved and probable reserves of 272 million barrels of oil equivalents. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

