Stifel Nicolaus Increases Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Price Target to C$8.75

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.75 to C$8.75 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crescent Point Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.70.

NYSE:CPG opened at $4.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.29. Crescent Point Energy has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 2.96.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $493.95 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 21.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,509,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $164,727,000 after buying an additional 7,104,713 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 47.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,247,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,565,000 after buying an additional 2,983,802 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 106.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,026,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,137,000 after buying an additional 3,107,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,273,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,611,609 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

