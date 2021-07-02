Stifel Nicolaus Increases ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Price Target to C$17.50

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.75 to C$17.50 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.69.

Shares of ARC Resources stock opened at $8.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.62. ARC Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $8.81.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $409.53 million during the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 6.10%.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

