Stifel Financial Corp Sells 5,967 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,967 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.13% of MongoDB worth $21,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 13,944.9% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 9,928,800 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $315,895,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $289,179,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,105,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,954,000 after purchasing an additional 554,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $195,138,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total transaction of $114,732.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,182,790.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total transaction of $1,519,284.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,385,726.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 400,229 shares of company stock worth $119,242,793. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $357.93 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.27 and a 52-week high of $428.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The company had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDB. Argus upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.25.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

