Stifel Financial Corp Sells 13,722 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 8.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 152,864 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,722 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Match Group were worth $21,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Match Group by 25.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,587,986.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,986.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,660.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.70.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $159.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.51. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.56 and a 52 week high of $174.68. The company has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.74, a P/E/G ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.13.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a negative return on equity of 39.56%. The company had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

