Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 82.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642,511 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.29% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $17,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,427,000 after buying an additional 1,587,428 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,196,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,602,000 after purchasing an additional 591,910 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,932,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 629,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,898,000 after acquiring an additional 324,564 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 769,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,831,000 after acquiring an additional 316,965 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IJT opened at $133.10 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $81.79 and a 1 year high of $134.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.29.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.