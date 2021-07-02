Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,857 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Rockwell Automation worth $19,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ROK opened at $285.30 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.57 and a 1 year high of $289.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $271.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

ROK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.50.

In related news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total transaction of $1,242,046.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,048.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.76, for a total transaction of $71,141.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,775 shares in the company, valued at $973,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,490 shares of company stock worth $5,498,021. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

