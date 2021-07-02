Stifel Financial Corp Buys 13,474 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 317,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,474 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $16,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JT Stratford LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.1% during the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 21,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $61.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.29. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $64.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently -67.44%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MPC. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.93.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

