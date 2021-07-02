Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 591,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,864 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $17,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $352,000. South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 31,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 18,472 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 147,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $515,000. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IPG shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

In related news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $403,908.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $3,249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IPG stock opened at $33.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.65. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $34.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.43%.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

