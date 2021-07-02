Steven Joseph Murray Sells 14,225 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 14,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $925,194.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Steven Joseph Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Steven Joseph Murray sold 58,791 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $3,828,469.92.

On Friday, June 25th, Steven Joseph Murray sold 3,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $195,060.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Steven Joseph Murray sold 22,457 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $1,460,154.14.

On Monday, June 21st, Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $65,010.00.

BigCommerce stock opened at $64.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.41. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.17 and a one year high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.31%. The company had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.18 million. BigCommerce’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIGC. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 41.2% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 217.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

BIGC has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. BigCommerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.53.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

