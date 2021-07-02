STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Bought by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in STERIS by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $208.95 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $147.32 and a 1 year high of $216.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.86.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $873.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. STERIS’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

STE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.33.

In other STERIS news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total transaction of $601,073.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,121 shares in the company, valued at $601,073.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,121 shares of company stock worth $1,789,433. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Read More: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.