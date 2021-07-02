Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $11.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Stereotaxis designs, manufactures and markets an advanced cardiology instrument control system for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of coronary artery disease and arrhythmias. The Stereotaxis System is designed to allow physicians to navigate catheters, guidewires and stent delivery devices through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Stereotaxis in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Stereotaxis from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Stereotaxis stock opened at $9.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $709.27 million, a P/E ratio of -95.69 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Stereotaxis has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.87.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 21.04%. Analysts expect that Stereotaxis will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Stereotaxis by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 1,626,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,930,000 after buying an additional 724,258 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the 1st quarter valued at $2,300,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Stereotaxis during the 1st quarter worth about $2,062,000. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Stereotaxis by 330.2% during the 1st quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 335,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 257,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stereotaxis in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to improve the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

