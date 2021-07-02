Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Short Interest Update

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, a decline of 44.5% from the May 31st total of 91,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 507.0 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Stella-Jones from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Stella-Jones from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on Stella-Jones from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Desjardins upped their target price on Stella-Jones from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Stella-Jones from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stella-Jones presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.36.

Shares of STLJF stock opened at $36.03 on Friday. Stella-Jones has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $44.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.05.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

