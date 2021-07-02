Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing therapies to treat the mitochondrial dysfunction associated with genetic mitochondrial diseases and many common age-related diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes Elamipretide, SBT-20 and SBT-272 which are in clinical stage. Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is based in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Several other research firms have also commented on MITO. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ MITO opened at $1.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $87.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.03. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $2.58.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MITO. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics by 536.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 478,903 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 4.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate is Elamipretide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat barth syndrome, phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne cardiomyopathy, phase 2a clinical trial to treat friedreich's ataxia, phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, phase 2 clinical trial to treat leber's hereditary optic neuropathy, and phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of replisome myopathies.

