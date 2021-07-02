STATERA Market Cap Tops $1.68 Million (STA)

STATERA (CURRENCY:STA) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One STATERA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0207 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. STATERA has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $92,869.00 worth of STATERA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, STATERA has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STATERA Coin Profile

STATERA’s genesis date was July 4th, 2017. STATERA’s total supply is 80,904,732 coins and its circulating supply is 80,904,558 coins. STATERA’s official Twitter account is @startaico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for STATERA is stateratoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Starta Accelerator is an acceleration program launched by Starta Capital VC Fund in 2015. It seeks to empower Eastern European frontier technology companies by exposing them to the U.S. market and providing training in various areas. Starta identifies and helps these companies while also getting a share of the company, then exiting at with a profit. The Starta token is a Waves-based asset that represents a share in the portfolio of the “Starta Accelerator 16/17”, allowing holders to profit from this business model. The portfolio at hand includes multiple startups, mostly tech-oriented. “

STATERA Coin Trading

