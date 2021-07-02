Starname (IOV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.08 Million

Starname (CURRENCY:IOV) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. Starname has a total market cap of $5.08 million and approximately $247,338.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Starname has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Starname coin can currently be bought for about $0.0530 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Starname alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00053489 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00018109 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $231.17 or 0.00688342 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00079942 BTC.

About Starname

Starname (CRYPTO:IOV) is a coin. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. Starname’s total supply is 130,520,249 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. The official website for Starname is starname.me . Starname’s official Twitter account is @iov_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Starname’s official message board is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values

According to CryptoCompare, “A starname is the user's universal username for the blockchain world. It enables users to receive crypto-currencies or to log in to blockchain applications in a seamless way. “

Starname Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starname should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starname using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Starname Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starname and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.