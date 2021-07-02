STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 297,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,031 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.19% of STAG Industrial worth $9,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 2.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,317,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,716,000 after acquiring an additional 139,861 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 10.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 6,150.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 8,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 12.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,430,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,681,000 after purchasing an additional 265,813 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 645,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,415,000 after purchasing an additional 23,594 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on STAG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.22.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $37.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.89. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.42 and a twelve month high of $39.66.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.82 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 32.77% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.72%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

