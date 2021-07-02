STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,418,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,015 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $47,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,153,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,539,000 after acquiring an additional 754,573 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,317,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,716,000 after acquiring an additional 139,861 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,282,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,794,000 after acquiring an additional 88,147 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,088,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,799,000 after acquiring an additional 413,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,026,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,799,000 after buying an additional 302,059 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on STAG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.22.

STAG stock opened at $37.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.89. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.42 and a 52 week high of $39.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.82 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 32.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.72%.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

