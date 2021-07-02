SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) COO Badreddin Edris Sells 32,000 Shares of Stock

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) COO Badreddin Edris sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $2,731,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SWTX opened at $86.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.74 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.77. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $96.48.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Sell-side analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWTX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,246,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,890,000 after purchasing an additional 911,500 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 16.1% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,849,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,808,000 after purchasing an additional 672,191 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $34,156,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $23,655,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 30.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 845,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,187,000 after purchasing an additional 197,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SWTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

