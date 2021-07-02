Spring Creek Capital LLC Takes Position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPAC)

Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned 0.50% of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter worth about $482,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth about $487,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth about $1,089,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth about $593,000. 45.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.76. 8,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,567. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.79.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

