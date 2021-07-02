Spring Creek Capital LLC Takes $980,000 Position in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW)

Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 100,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned approximately 0.99% of One Equity Partners Open Water I at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter worth $1,464,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter worth $4,880,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter worth $976,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter worth $244,000.

OEPW remained flat at $$9.70 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 13,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,370. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $9.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.69.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

