Spring Creek Capital LLC Makes New Investment in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU)

Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at $9,200,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at $8,872,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at $7,720,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at $7,566,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at $4,975,000.

OTCMKTS:RMGCU traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,901. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $11.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.00.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

