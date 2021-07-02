Spring Creek Capital LLC Invests $2.23 Million in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU)

Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 1st quarter worth about $297,000.

Shares of SBEAU remained flat at $$10.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 20,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,803. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $10.30.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

