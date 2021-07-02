Spring Creek Capital LLC Buys New Shares in HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO)

Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned 0.26% of HumanCo Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMCO. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in HumanCo Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $3,428,000. Element Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HumanCo Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $3,169,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HumanCo Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $995,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HumanCo Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $983,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in HumanCo Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

Get HumanCo Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ HMCO traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.79. 27,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,923. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86. HumanCo Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $19.00.

HumanCo Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO).

Receive News & Ratings for HumanCo Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HumanCo Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.