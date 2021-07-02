Spring Creek Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS)

Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Anqa Management LLC bought a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $480,000.

Get Bright Lights Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:BLTS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.67. The stock had a trading volume of 14,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,023. Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $10.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71.

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Lights Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Lights Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.