Spring Creek Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU)

Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $253,000.

Get Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition alerts:

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,068. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $12.47.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPDIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.