SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) is Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s Largest Position

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 115.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,419,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760,034 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 2.7% of Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $50,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter.

SPDW traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.02. 27,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,842,968. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.31. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $27.75 and a 52-week high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

