Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO) Short Interest Up 102.0% in June

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 102.0% from the May 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS SRCO opened at $0.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.16. Sparta Commercial Services has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.60.
About Sparta Commercial Services
