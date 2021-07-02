Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO) Short Interest Up 102.0% in June

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 102.0% from the May 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS SRCO opened at $0.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.16. Sparta Commercial Services has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.60.

Get Sparta Commercial Services alerts:

About Sparta Commercial Services

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc, a technology company, develops, markets, and manages business websites and mobile applications for smartphones and tablets under the iMobileApp name. It offers mobile applications for agriculture dealerships, racetracks, private clubs, country clubs, restaurants, and grocery stores.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Sparta Commercial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sparta Commercial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.