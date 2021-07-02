SparksPay (SPK) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.00

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $62,433.88 and $6.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SparksPay has traded up 134.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000076 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000894 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About SparksPay

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,183,279 coins and its circulating supply is 10,079,128 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

