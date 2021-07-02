SparkPoint (SRK) Price Up 14.7% This Week

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. During the last week, SparkPoint has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar. One SparkPoint coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SparkPoint has a total market cap of $31.29 million and $1.55 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00054337 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003218 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00018675 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $228.46 or 0.00683680 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 12,070.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000063 BTC.

SparkPoint Profile

SparkPoint (SRK) is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,738,498,193 coins and its circulating supply is 8,122,217,006 coins. SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem . The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

SparkPoint Coin Trading

