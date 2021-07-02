Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) CEO Acquires $201,975.47 in Stock

Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) CEO W Keith Maxwell III bought 18,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.87 per share, with a total value of $201,975.47. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,668,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,002,105.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

W Keith Maxwell III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, W Keith Maxwell III bought 461 shares of Spark Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.92 per share, with a total value of $5,034.12.

NASDAQ:SPKE opened at $11.70 on Friday. Spark Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $414.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.79.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spark Energy had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $113.01 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Spark Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spark Energy by 294.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 119,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 89,307 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Spark Energy by 798.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 26,169 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Spark Energy by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Spark Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Spark Energy by 700.0% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.05% of the company’s stock.

About Spark Energy

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail sales and distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

