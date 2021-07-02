Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Stock Position Lowered by Resource Management LLC

Resource Management LLC lessened its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,445 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,394,000. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,368,571 shares of the airline’s stock worth $296,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,778 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,101.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,583,280 shares of the airline’s stock worth $73,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,500 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $70,745,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 2,071,684 shares of the airline’s stock worth $96,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,234 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LUV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.45.

LUV traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $53.40. 186,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,303,942. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $30.24 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.06.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

