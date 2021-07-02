South State CORP. Decreases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

South State CORP. decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 15,139 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 4.1% of South State CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. South State CORP.’s holdings in Apple were worth $43,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $137.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.14 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

